Beaujolais Nouveau has arrived on P.E.I.

The world's biggest celebration of newly harvested wine has arrived on P.E.I., just as it has everywhere else in the world.

The release of Beaujolais Nouveau has happened on the third Thursday of November every year going back to the 1950s.

"It's released across the world at the same time," said Jean-Sébastien Morin, wine category manager with P.E.I. Liquor.

"It creates a bit of excitement in fall, a grey time, and these wines that were harvested a few weeks ago are a reminder of the sunshine of the summer."

The Nouveaus usually sell out in about two weeks on P.E.I., says Jean-Sébastien Morin. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio-Canada)

In addition to being a harvest celebration, the Nouveau release is an indication of the quality of the vintage. Morin said the 2018 vintage is excellent, with lots of sunshine and water at the right times. Forbes reports the vintage as the best since 1964.

The wines taste of cherry this year, said Morin, with a better tannic structure than usual due to the great vintage. He suggests pairing with patés, vegetable pastas and mushroom dishes.

Beaujolais Nouveau comes in limited supply, and once it's gone there is no more. Morin said on the Island it usually sells out in about two weeks.

If you miss it, it is still possible to try other Beaujolais wines, which are stocked by P.E.I. Liquor throughout the year.

With files from Julien Lecacheur