Greens question grant to Cavendish Farms, loans for small business

P.E.I. Green MLA Michele Beaton had questions for the government in the legislature Thursday about its strategy for supporting business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beaton questioned why the government would give Cavendish Farms $4.7 million to help it process potatoes and not provide similar support for small businesses on the Island.

"They were offered loans," said Beaton.

"What was the difference between all those businesses and a corporation that's worth billions of dollars. Why would they get a free handout of $4.7 million?"

Agriculture Minister Bloyce Thompson said he has a different point of view on the money provided to Cavendish Farms.

"I look at the 180 potato farmers that were able to put a crop in the ground," said Thompson.

"It ensured the producers got paid, and it ensured that the potatoes got processed."

Beaton agreed that she had a different point of view.

"Why didn't that corporation step up and help the farmers that they had committed to purchase the potatoes from, instead of leaving them on the hook," she said.

Potato markets have been thrown into turmoil, with the demand for french fries down with the closure of restaurants, and demand for table potatoes up with more people cooking from home.

Thompson said he has heard the french fry market is recovering, and Cavendish Farms may not spend all of the promised $4.7 million.

