Charlottetown entrepreneur buys building formerly home to Beanz coffee shop

Local entrepreneur Anuj Thapa is adding a third restaurant to his growing business with his recent purchase of the building once occupied by Beanz coffee shop.

Thapa currently runs The Himalayan at Midtown Plaza and the Spicey Chef on Belvedere Avenue in Charlottetown.

He said plans to take over the building have been in the works for the past six months.

While he has purchased the building located on Great George Street, he said he hasn't taken over the business and won't be selling coffee.

Thapa said the spot will likely be home to a second Himalayan location, which will also feature Indian cuisine.

He said renovations to the building will begin soon, with the intention of wrapping up in time for spring to open the new restaurant by the end of April.

He estimates renovations to the building will cost about $100,000.

