Beach volleyball courts in Summerside get $30K bump

The beach volleyball courts at the Credit Union Place in Summerside got upgrades worth $30,000 last week.

Mitch Shea, Summerside's marketing and promotions co-ordinator, said the work involved clearing the existing sand of any vegetation and adding about 850 tonnes of sand.

He said booking requests are up since pandemic restrictions on outdoors activities have eased.

"It's great to have another outdoor offering for free users and user groups," said Shea.

The city has four volleyball courts that are typically open from May to September.

