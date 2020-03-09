Skip to Main Content
Beach Point wharf evacuated after fire at storage building
PEI

The wharf at Beach Point, P.E.I., was evacuated after a fire broke out Monday at the MacKay Cold Storage building, a witness says.

Witness says firefighters quick to respond

Shane Ross · CBC News ·
Smoke pours out of the MacKay Cold Storage building around 6:30 p.m. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Stephen Carter said he was doing maintenance work on a building next door and when he returned from a break at 3:15 p.m., he saw smoke billowing out of one of the doors at MacKay Cold Storage.

"About two minutes later the fire department showed up and told us we had to evacuate," he said. "They were pretty quick to respond."

Carter said there were workers from MacKay Cold Storage standing outside the building. 

The extent of the damage is unknown.

A photo from a drone shows the MacKay Cold Storage building on fire Monday. (Jeff Jordan)

