Beach Point wharf evacuated after fire at storage building

The wharf at Beach Point in eastern P.E.I. was evacuated after a fire broke out Monday at the MacKay Cold Storage building, a witness says.

Stephen Carter said he was doing maintenance work on a building next door and when he returned from a break at 3:15 p.m., he saw smoke billowing out of one of the doors at MacKay Cold Storage.

"About two minutes later the fire department showed up and told us we had to evacuate," he said. "They were pretty quick to respond."

Fire at Beach Point <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEI</a> <a href="https://t.co/hql2Yz5qpS">pic.twitter.com/hql2Yz5qpS</a> —@BrianHigginsCBC

Carter said there were workers from MacKay Cold Storage standing outside the building.

The extent of the damage is unknown.

A photo from a drone shows the MacKay Cold Storage building on fire Monday. (Jeff Jordan)

More P.E.I. news