Indecent act complaint at P.E.I. beach investigated by RCMP

RCMP are asking for the public's assistance after a complaint was called in Tuesday of a man performing an indecent act at the Swimming Rock in Stanley Bridge, on P.E.I.'s North Shore.

Police went to the shoreline shortly after getting the call around 5:30 p.m. that a man was masturbating, but the man was no longer there.

He's described as in his 40s, lean, with facial hair, wearing a white T-shirt and cargo shorts.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Queens District RCMP or call P.E.I. Crime Stoppers.

