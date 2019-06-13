Indecent act complaint at P.E.I. beach investigated by RCMP
RCMP are asking for the public's assistance after a complaint was called in Tuesday of a man performing an indecent act at the Swimming Rock in Stanley Bridge, on P.E.I.'s North Shore.
The man was described as being in his 40s, lean, with facial hair
RCMP are asking for the public's assistance after a complaint was called in Tuesday of a man performing an indecent act at the Swimming Rock in Stanley Bridge, on P.E.I.'s North Shore.
Police went to the shoreline shortly after getting the call around 5:30 p.m. that a man was masturbating, but the man was no longer there.
He's described as in his 40s, lean, with facial hair, wearing a white T-shirt and cargo shorts.
Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Queens District RCMP or call P.E.I. Crime Stoppers.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Laura Chapin