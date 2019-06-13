Skip to Main Content
Indecent act complaint at P.E.I. beach investigated by RCMP
PEI

RCMP are asking for the public's assistance after a complaint was called in Tuesday of a man performing an indecent act at the Swimming Rock in Stanley Bridge, on P.E.I.'s North Shore.

The man was described as being in his 40s, lean, with facial hair

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
The man had gone by the time RCMP arrived. (CBC)

Police went to the shoreline shortly after getting the call around 5:30 p.m. that a man was masturbating, but the man was no longer there.

He's described as in his 40s, lean, with facial hair, wearing a white T-shirt and cargo shorts.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Queens District  RCMP or call P.E.I. Crime Stoppers.

With files from Laura Chapin

