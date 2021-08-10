Proposed Charlottetown housing project for seniors going to public consultation

Charlottetown city council has voted to move a proposed housing project for seniors on to public consultation.

The P.E.I. Housing Corporation wants to build a 30-unit apartment complex on Beach Grove Road. This would require an amendment to the site so an apartment building can be built in the institutional zone, something that is otherwise not allowed.

"The surrounding area is full of apartments and government offices, so it fits into the area really well," said Coun. Terry MacLeod, chair of planning and heritage.

"Seniors' housing is desperately needed."

The vote to go to public consultation passed 9-0 Monday at August's regular council meeting, along with two other projects that also require public consultation.

"We've been hearing, you know, for the last while that housing is hurting in all aspects, you know, but seniors' [housing] definitely is a tough one," said MacLeod, who recently stepped into the role as chair after Coun. Mike Duffy stepped down.

While MacLeod said some information about the project has not been revealed, including whether the housing is considered affordable or how energy efficient the building will be, those questions will be answered as the application proceeds.

As the applicant, the P.E.I. Housing Corporation will present their development plan at the meeting, a date for which has not been set.

