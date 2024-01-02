Flu outbreak declared at Beach Grove Home in Charlottetown

A provincial long-term care home in Charlottetown has declared an influenza outbreak.

The outbreak at Beach Grove Home is affecting its Meadow household, one of three wings in the facility.

Health P.E.I. said Monday that each resident of the household will be limited to three partners-in-care, with only one partner-in-care able to visit at a time.

All partners-in-care are asked to follow the current infection control measures.

The health agency is reminding visitors not to go to the facility if they are experiencing any symptoms of respiratory illness.