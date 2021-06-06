Manslaughter charge laid in B.C. over 2021 death of P.E.I. woman

The former boyfriend of a 27-year-old P.E.I. woman whose body was found in a wooded ravine in Nanaimo, B.C., in June 2021 has been charged with manslaughter.

Amy Watts, who was born and raised on Prince Edward Island, was working as an outreach worker in Nanaimo in the years prior to her death, said her mother, Janice Coady, in an interview in 2021.

She was in a relationship with 38-year-old Kyle Gordon Ordway up until her disappearance in May of 2021.

On Tuesday, following an 18-month long investigation, Nanaimo RCMP charged Ordway with manslaughter.

"In the weeks and months following Amy Watts's disappearance, investigators, utilizing significant resources and expertise, exhaustively searched several locations, and followed up on dozens of tips in order to gather evidence related to this matter," RCMP said in a release.

'Strong, courageous, beautiful soul'

No other details were provided.

In the 2021 interview, Coady said her daughter was "an amazing, strong, courageous, beautiful soul.

"She did not deserve to hurt or be hurt like this or to be brutalized in the manner she was. No woman does."

Coady said her daughter had struggled with mental health issues and drug addiction, and her death underlined gaping holes in support services all across Canada.