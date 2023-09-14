P.E.I. cadets 'honoured' to take over organizing Battle of Britain memorial

For seven decades, on the third Sunday in September, veterans with 201 Confederation Wing have organized a ceremony at the Sherwood Cemetery in Charlottetown to commemorate the Battle of Britain.

But now, they are handing over that responsibility to the next generation, and cadets with 60 Confederation Squadron of the Royal Canadian Air Cadets will be in charge of the annual event.

"Like any and every veterans' organization, we're all getting older, and this site is too important to be forgotten about," said Dan Miller, retired Chief Warrant Officer and former chair of 201 Confederation Wing of the Royal Canadian Air Force Association.

"I've always been so impressed with the youth that are in the squadron, and how responsible they are, and their dedication to what me as an older veteran finds important, so I think it's in very good hands."

The Battle of Britain, in the summer and fall of 1940, was a lengthy Second World War campaign waged in the skies over and around the United Kingdom. It was the first major military campaign fought entirely by air forces.

Dan Miller is a retired Chief Warrant Officer, and former chair of 201 Confederation Wing of the Royal Canadian Air Force Association. He helped organize the Battle of Britain ceremony for many years. (Shane Hennessey/CBC )

Planes from Nazi Germany's air force, the Luftwaffe, suffered heavy losses at the hands of Canadian and British pilots who were defending Britain from their attacks.

"I hope they realize the significance, and what it means not only to our history, but we still have a couple of pilots from the Second World War, who actually were in the Battle of Britain," Miller said.

"For them today to see the youth take over this site, and maintain and ensure that the Battle of Britain ceremony continues, well, it's a win-win for everybody."

'A privilege'

Kayley Willis, 16, is a flight sergeant with 60 Confederation Squadron who's helping prepare for the weekend ceremony.

"Our squadron is all working hard to go and make banners. It's getting ready with drill, and be thankful and grateful that we're here," she said of her group.

"Young fighters who are probably the same age as them were out here fighting a war for them. So we're just mentally preparing ourselves."

Willis said she and the other cadets think about the airmen who died during training, some of them close to the same age as they themselves are now.

"We think about their circumstances, what they had to go through, how much loss they had. It's a really big risk, and we're glad at least some came home."

Cadets Chloe Willis (left) and Kayley Willis say they're honoured to be helping to prepare for the Battle of Britain ceremony. (Shane Hennessey/CBC )

Chloe Willis, 16, also a flight sergeant, said she too is happy the cadets are involved with organizing the memorial.

"They're giving us a big opportunity because I've always wanted to show off how great the cadets are, and just show them how we're honoured to just be here," Willis said.

I'll be thinking of why I'm standing here, my purpose of standing here, why we're honouring these people, and what they've done for our country and our province. — Chloe Willis

"What I'll be thinking of is their sacrifices. I'll be thinking of why I'm standing here, my purpose of standing here, why we're honouring these people, and what they've done for our country and our province."

Chelsea Fairbanks, 17, is in her second year with 60 Confederation Squadron Air Cadets, and hopes to become a fighter pilot.

"I think it's a privilege for us cadets. It's something to remember for sure," Fairbanks said.

"They were just around my age and I think it's truly heartbreaking in a way that someone my age went through that and died. I definitely think that we should honour them and respect them for what they did in training."

Chelsea Fairbanks, 17, is in her second year with 60 Confederation Squadron Air Cadets, and hopes to become a fighter pilot. (Shane Hennessey/CBC )

Fairbanks said it's important to have the cadets carry on the tradition of the Battle of Britain memorial.

"For us youth doing the ceremony, and being there for it, I definitely think that when they see youth around, I think it can impact other people," Fairbanks said.



Because of the weather forecast for Sunday, organizers have made the decision to move this year's ceremony indoors, to the Lieutenant-Colonel J. David Stewart Armoury, formerly the Queen Charlotte Armoury, at the corner of Water and Haviland streets in Charlottetown. It starts at 2 p.m.

Before the decision to move Sunday's ceremony indoors due to the likelihood of bad weather, the cadets were busy cleaning the benches at the usual Battle of Britain memorial site in Sherwood Cemetery. (Shane Hennessey/CBC )

Miller said it's important the event go ahead, rain or shine.

"We didn't have the ceremony during one of the years through COVID," he said. "On the other two, just a number of veterans, we came up on our own on that day, and laid a poppy, said a prayer, and said, 'That's all we can do.'"

This year marks the 83rd anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

