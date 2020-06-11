Endangered bat discovery exciting for Native Council of P.E.I.

The Native Council of P.E.I. has discovered bats — some endangered, some not known on the Island previously — on property it is looking to turn into a wildlife preserve.

"We were excited," council president and chief Lisa Cooper told Island Morning host Mitch Cormier.

"We always talk about conservation, preservation, within the Indigenous community."

The council hired biologist Rosemary Curley with a federal grant to examine the land in Victoria West, determine what species are on it, what species there might be at risk and how that risk might be mitigated. In addition to surveying the land for plant species, Curley set up detectors that listen for the echo-location clicks of bats.

The bats are likely feeding along the waterway that runs through the property, says Rosemary Curley. (Rosemary Curley)

They found little brown bats, which are endangered by white-nose syndrome, hoary bats and what could also be silver-haired bats or big brown bats or both. Neither of those last two have been recorded on P.E.I. before, but they are known to breed in New Brunswick.

"There's a high diversity of bats on P.E.I. More than we ever knew about," said Curley.

"We had good luck."

Curley expects there are bat populations across P.E.I. but in low densities following the devastation of white-nose syndrome.

The Native Council has to be cautious in its use of the land, says president and chief Lisa Cooper. (John Robertson/CBC)

There were also plants found that are used in Mi'kmaq traditional medicines. Cooper said the council would like to both harvest those plants, and use the site to educate Indigenous youth.

"We have to be cautious of what species are there so that we're not ruining their habitat, so we can increase a healthy habitat," she said.

'We had good luck,' says biologist Rosemary Curley. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC )

"[It's] not only about bats, but birds and plants. So it's building a strong foundation towards a community program, and we have to make sure that our foundation is knowledgeable, both with Aboriginal traditional knowledge and modern knowledge."

The council would eventually like to build a trail system on the property, but more work needs to be done to determine where those trails could go to avoid harming the environment.

