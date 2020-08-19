Bass anglers line Island shores for the 'thrill of the chase' 

As the traffic flies over the North River causeway and the dying sun sinks over a rising tide, Ralph Power's scale-covered hands work a raw piece of mackerel on the end of his fishing line.

He's one of a dozen men who've found a spot along the river at dusk, hoping to catch a striped bass fish.

There's an explosion on bass gear lately - Ralph Power

The Charlottetown man has been chasing bass from Island shores for years, but lately he's noticed more hooks in the water.

Under the rules, bass fish must be between 50 and 65 centimetres in order to be legally kept. (Stephanie vanKampen/CBC)

"All kinds now, everywhere," he said of the droves of fisherman joining the chase for bass.

"There's an explosion on bass gear lately," said Power.

"I think it's for the thrill of the catch 'cause they are good fighters and they are very good eating and they are big fish."

Power is out on the water at sunset about three nights a week. He said plenty of people are noticing the crowds and trying to catch one themselves.

Fishery reopened in 2013

The fish, contrary to popular belief, are native to the Gulf. But it's only recently become popular to fish them.

That could be because the Department of Fisheries and Oceans closed the recreational bass fishery in 2000 due to declining stocks.

A bass fisherman stands on the edge of the West River under a full moon. (Stephanie vanKampen/CBC)

In the late 1990's, there were just 5,000 spawning bass in the region.

"Consequently, afterwards we saw an increase in the number of fish," said Cindy Breau, a research scientist with Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

"Since 2008 the number has steadily increased, with the highest number of striped bass in the area in 2017."

According to D.F.O. there were about 900,000 spawning bass in the region in 2017.

Many fisherman have handmade holders for their rods that can be anchored directly into the ground. (Stephanie vanKampen/CBC)

Now, the recreational fishery is growing, according to Power. He said he's heard stories of huge bass stealing whole rods and breaking 13 kilogram lines.

Some fishermen, he said, have found lobster and trout inside the big fish when they slice them open.

"Everybody just wants to get out and catch the big one," said Power.

The fish that puts up a fight

Ralph Power caught two bass fish in one night this summer. (Ralph Power)

For Power and many other fishermen who spend their sunsets watching and waiting for the bells or lights on the end of their rods to move, bass fishing offers a new challenge.

It's a big fish that is just elusive enough to keep them coming back for more when they go home empty-handed. And it puts up a good fight when it chomps down on their bait.

"It's exciting because sometimes when you're reeling it in, they're coming with your so you're thinking, I have nothing on here. And as soon as they see the light or they see you, turn around and they're gone. You've got a fight on your hands," said Power.

Regulations

There is no license required to recreationally fish striped bass. But there are some very specific rules that regulate the fishery.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada recently released a video outlining the rules for recreational bass fishing.

The season for bass fishing in tidal waters runs from May 1 to Oct. 31 and from May 1 to Sept.15 in inland water.

Fishing is allowed two hours before sunrise until two hours after sunset. Fishermen can only use barbless hooks and they have to be careful about what size of fish they keep.

The catch must be between 50 and 65 centimetres in length in order to be legally kept. Fishermen can catch only three striped bass a day and are not allowed to have more than three fish in their possession at any time, including in a fridge or freezer.

Fishermen are not allowed to use barbed hooks and are kept to a daily catch limit of three fish. (Stephanie vanKampen/CBC)

As the moon comes out over the river, Ralph Power quietly reels in his line and lets out a gasp.

"He took my bait," he said as he inspects his empty hook in the light of his headlamp.

"But he's out there."

