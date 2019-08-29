Interest in basketball surges on P.E.I. after Raptors bring 'spotlight' to the sport

When the Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in June to capture their first NBA title, it sparked an interest in basketball right across the country, including P.E.I.

Nowhere is that more evident than at the 101 Camp in Charlottetown, where organizers say they're seeing a whole new group of young players that have been inspired to play.

The number of players attending the camp is up significantly from previous years — with more than 150 this summer.

The camp director believes it's a sure sign the popularity of the sport is increasing.

"Other than back in the heyday of UPEI basketball when I was coaching there, these are the biggest numbers I've had for a number of years," said George Morrison, owner of Basketball 101 Development Schools.

"The Raptors winning brought a spotlight to basketball," said Basketball P.E.I. executive director Trent Whitty.

"Basketball is fun, it's exciting, look at what the Raptors did — it's going to get not just kids excited about playing basketball, but parents excited for getting their kids involved and then they can get involved in coaching and it's great to see on a national scale."

'I like the competitiveness and it's a lot of fun,' says Isabelle McGeoghegan, one of the camp participants. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Basketball P.E.I. has also seen a steady increase in the number of young people participating in the sport over the past few years.

In fact, the number of kids registered in basketball has increased the last three years from 660 in 2016 to almost 800 last year.

'That's the future'

There's no question, that for those attending the 101 Camp — basketball has never been more popular.

"I like the competitiveness and it's a lot of fun," said Isabelle McGeoghegan.

"It just gets you out of … sitting around the house, plus I really love the game and hopefully I can make it big somewhere or just playing the game makes me happy," said Kallen Power.

This fall, Basketball P.E.I. is planning to put an even bigger focus on younger players.

'The numbers should be good going forward,' says Basketball P.E.I. executive director Trent Whitty. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

It's promoting registration for its kindergarten to Grade 6 programs, in the hopes of catching the next wave of players.

"That's the future" said Whitty.

"If our numbers are good there, then we know our numbers should be good as long as we do a good job."

