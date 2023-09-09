Demand for coaches, gyms rise as basketball becomes more popular on P.E.I.

Basketball is becoming so popular on Prince Edward Island that it's becoming difficult to keep up with the demand for coaches and facilities, says the executive director of Basketball P.E.I.

Josh Witty, who is also an assistant coach with the UPEI Panthers men's basketball team, said interest in the sport will likely increase even more now that Canada — for the first time in more than two decades — has qualified for the Olympics, which will be held next summer in Paris.

"Any time a high-profile team performs well, you know, you look at what the [Toronto] Raptors did a couple of years ago, winning a championship, and the interest that that drew, and obviously having Canada play at the Olympic Games next summer will be a big draw."

Summer camps have wrapped up for the year and registration is beginning for club teams. Tryouts will soon begin for school teams.

Outside of school gymnasiums, which are busy with their own athletic programs, there aren't many community centres on P.E.I. set up for basketball, Witty said.

"A lot of our minor associations have to cut off registration because of limited gym times and limited access to facilities. So, then it becomes a question of how do we grow if we don't have the infrastructure we need to grow."

As well, he said the sport is always looking for more coaches and officials that have the time and interest to give.

"You don't necessarily need to be a player or have played to to take on a role within an organization or team."