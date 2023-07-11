P.E.I. player, arena manager weigh in on pro basketball league's financial troubles

A player on Charlottetown's new pro basketball team is among those voicing concerns over the financial challenges of the new Eastern Canadian Basketball League.

League owner Ravi Verma allegedly owes thousands of dollars to venues, coaches, players and other staff across the Maritimes after the league's inaugural season was cut four games short due to financial issues.

Verma wouldn't agree to an interview, but confirmed in an email that there is outstanding debt and said the league is working to rectify the situation.

Former Holland Hurricanes guard Logan Rempel played for the Charlottetown Power this spring. He was supposed to earn $1,600 per month but said he was compensated for only half of what he was owed.

"Everyone, as far as I know, was compensated to start. And then as financial troubles hit, the cheques stopped coming," he said.

The Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown hosted the Charlottetown Power's home games. John Abbott, interim general manager of the facility, blames a lack of ticket sales on what he considers to be poor promotion of the new Eastern Canadian Basketball League. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Rempel said it was about a month into the season when the team became aware of issues.

The native of Grande Prairie, Alta., said the season being cut short in mid-May without a championship run was off-putting to some athletes, who had looked forward to taking home a victory at the end of the season.

"It's tough. We were all competitors and everyone wanted to win, of course, so maybe that left the biggest impact on some people," he said.

To be able to play professional basketball in the city that I played college in and grew to love, it was like a dream come true for me. — Logan Rempel

But despite the complications, Rempel said he would sign up for a second season in a heartbeat.

"I'll be one of the first players in line. I'd love to play in the Maritimes again," he said. "To be able to play professional basketball in the city that I played college in and grew to love, it was like a dream come true for me."

'Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose'

John Abbott is the interim general manager of the Eastlink Centre, where the Charlottetown Power played home games. He said the facility is also owed money, but didn't specify the amount.

Eastlink Centre had a straight rental agreement with the owner of the league, meaning the league was supposed to pay a set rental fee for each game out of the revenue from ticket sales. However, not enough tickets were sold to cover the rental — less than half the 1,000 tickets a game that league officials had expected, Abbott said.

Abbott said he's confident the money will be returned, as the owner of the league has been reliable to him in the other parts of their agreement. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

"It was disappointing for them as well as for us," said Abbott. "We gave them a chance and sometimes it doesn't work out. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose…

"We budgeted so much off of basketball revenue and we're not going to get nearly what we had budgeted."

But Abbott said the issue won't have a huge financial impact on the facility.

'f he has a wish to come back to the Maritimes again for an East Coast Basketball League, he's going to have to come good for everything he owes. — John Abbott, Eastlink Centre general manager

He's been communicating directly with Verma and said he'd be happy to host the league at the centre again, as long as the debt is paid.

"I don't know exactly what's going to happen or how it's going to happen, but if he has a wish to come back to the Maritimes again for an East Coast Basketball League, he's going to have to come good for everything he owes," he said.

He noted that Verma has followed through on other parts of the contract with the Eastlink Centre, so he is confident the money will be forwarded, adding: "We'll let it play out."