Beach at Basin Head Provincial Park closed for Canada Day weekend
Repairs to the wharf complete, but dredging continues
The beach at Basin Head Provincial Park won't be open to the public this Canada Day weekend.
While repairs to the wharf are complete, dredging isn't expected to be finished until at least Wednesday, according to Darrell Evans, an assistant director with P.E.I.'s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal.
The bridge and wharf at the park are popular spots for swimmers.
'Safety concerns'
There have been barricades in the area for about a month due to safety concerns. The province has said bridge engineers noticed structural damage beneath the wharf while preparing to dredge the channel, and deemed it unsafe for public use.
In May, the province restricted access to the wharf and the bridge that crosses the channel because of other safety concerns.
The channel became too shallow — about a metre deep — after a major storm caused it to fill with sand over the winter months. Officials worried someone could jump in and get hurt.
Although repairs to the wharf are completed, heavy equipment and machinery remain on site. Evans said they aren't expected to be cleared away until Thursday.
Evans says the province hopes to reopen the beach on July 5, but that date is not certain.
Comments
