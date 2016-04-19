Basin Head wharf reopens to beachgoers

Basin Head wharf is open again after a temporary closure last month due to structural damage.

In late May, the province restricted access to the wharf and the bridge that crosses the channel because of other safety concerns — the channel became too shallow after a major storm caused it to fill with sand over the winter, according to the province.

Then officials with the province said while preparing to dredge the channel, engineers noticed structural damage beneath the wharf and deemed it unsafe for public use.

Barricades were put up to prevent access to the wharf and beach.

Lifeguards are back on duty at Basin Head, says Matthew MacKay, tourism minister for the province. (Laura Chapin/CBC)

Matthew MacKay, tourism minister for the province said in a written news release the dredging of the channel is complete, barricades have been removed and lifeguards are on duty.

"I appreciate everyone's patience and understanding during the closure of Basin Head. We know it wasn't great timing, but safety is our number one priority at our Provincial Parks", he said in the release.

"The weather for this weekend looks fantastic, so I wish all Islanders and tourists visiting Basin Head a fun and safe time."

