Basin Head beach closed for dredging
Starting Monday, Basin Head Provincial Park beach in Souris, P.E.I., will be closed to the public for dredging of the channel.
Beach will be off limits until at least July 1
The provincial government said security will be at the beach to tell people it's closed. The Basin Head Fisheries Museum remains open to the public.
The dredging should be done by July 1.
The province dredged the area last year too, in an attempt to correct the channel.
Basin Head consistently appears on lists of the best beaches on Prince Edward Island.
