Souris watershed group creating new interpretive park near Basin Head
Project expected to cost $200,000
Work is underway to create a new interpretive park on the road to Basin Head, P.E.I.
The project will involve the removal of an old wharf at the site, and a boardwalk will be built, along with a new slipway and a parking lot suitable for tour buses.
"It's going to create a much safer area, " said Fred Cheverie, watershed coordinator with the Souris and Area Branch of the P.E.I. Wildlife Federation.
"The old dilapidated wharf was unsafe, [I was] scared some kids may fall in there."
Drawing more people to the area
The project is estimated to cost over $200,000. Cheverie says the Souris and Area Branch and the Eastern Kings Community Council are both contributing money to the project — and the groups are also negotiating with other funding partners.
Cheverie hopes the changes will attract more people to the area. Part of the plans include adding a gazebo, picnic tables and an interpretive board.
"It's going to create a nice, quiet area on the way up to Basin Head, that people could call in and have a picnic, and get a real good look at the lagoon part of basin head."
The plans also include the installation of a new building to be used for maintenance and scientific research.
Cheverie said the goal is to have the project completed by the end of 2018.
Comments
