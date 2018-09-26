Souris watershed group creating new interpretive park near Basin Head

Work is underway to create a new interpretive park on the road to Basin Head, P.E.I.

The project will involve the removal of an old wharf at the site, and a boardwalk will be built, along with a new slipway and a parking lot suitable for tour buses.

"It's going to create a much safer area, " said Fred Cheverie, watershed coordinator with the Souris and Area Branch of the P.E.I. Wildlife Federation.

"The old dilapidated wharf was unsafe, [I was] scared some kids may fall in there."

Drawing more people to the area

The project is estimated to cost over $200,000. ​Cheverie says the Souris and Area Branch and the Eastern Kings Community Council are both contributing money to the project — and the groups are also negotiating with other funding partners.

Cheverie hopes the changes will attract more people to the area. Part of the plans include adding a gazebo, picnic tables and an interpretive board.

Fred Cheverie says he expects the upgrades to draw more people to the area. (Pat Martel/CBC)

"It's going to create a nice, quiet area on the way up to Basin Head, that people could call in and have a picnic, and get a real good look at the lagoon part of basin head."

The plans also include the installation of a new building to be used for maintenance and scientific research.

Cheverie said the goal is to have the project completed by the end of 2018.

