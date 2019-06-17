Floating dock, picnic area part of new interpretive park at Basin Head
Construction, landscaping expected to be complete by end of month
A new interpretive park has officially opened on the road to Basin Head beach in eastern P.E.I.
It includes interpretive panels, a floating dock, upgrades to the boat launch, a new picnic shelter, a research building and improved parking.
Fred Cheverie, of the P.E.I. Wildlife Federation's Souris and area branch, the group that spearheaded the project, says it's a place where visitors and people from the community can stop for a break or have a picnic.
"They can go kayaking, canoeing things of this nature," he said.
"It's just basically another site in the eastern Kings [County] area that might keep tourists there a little longer or enhance their day down at Basin Head beach."
$184K from ACOA
The federal government, through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, contributed about $184,000 to the park, with the province paying $100,000.
There have also been contributions from the Eastern Kings community council and from the wildlife federation itself.
All the construction and landscaping work should be complete by the end of the month, Cheverie said.
