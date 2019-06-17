Skip to Main Content
Floating dock, picnic area part of new interpretive park at Basin Head
Floating dock, picnic area part of new interpretive park at Basin Head

A new interpretive park has officially opened on the road to Basin Head beach.

Construction, landscaping expected to be complete by end of month

The new interpretive park will give visitors to the Basin Head area a reason to stay a little longer, says Fred Cheverie of the Souris and area branch of the P.E.I. Wildlife Federation. (Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency)

A new interpretive park has officially opened on the road to Basin Head beach in eastern P.E.I.

It includes interpretive panels, a floating dock, upgrades to the boat launch, a new picnic shelter, a research building and improved parking.

Fred Cheverie, of the P.E.I. Wildlife Federation's Souris and area branch, the group that spearheaded the project, says it's a place where visitors and people from the community can stop for a break or have a picnic.

"They can go kayaking, canoeing things of this nature," he said.

"It's just basically another site in the eastern Kings [County] area that might keep tourists there a little longer or enhance their day down at Basin Head beach."

$184K from ACOA

The federal government, through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, contributed about $184,000 to the park, with the province paying $100,000.

The site includes interpretive panels with information about the area. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

There have also been contributions from the Eastern Kings community council and from the wildlife federation itself.

All the construction and landscaping work should be complete by the end of the month, Cheverie said.

With files from Angela Walker

