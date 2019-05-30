Basin Head wharf temporarily closed for safety reasons
'Safety is the first priority and we will fix this issue'
The wharf at Basin Head Provincial Park is temporarily closed because of safety concerns.
The province says bridge engineers noticed structural damage beneath the wharf while preparing to dredge the channel and deemed it unsafe for public use.
Barricades will be in place to prevent access to the wharf and east side of the beach.
The bridge and wharf at the park are popular spots for swimmers to leap into the water.
Last month, the province restricted access to the wharf and the bridge that crosses the channel because of other safety concerns.
But the channel became too shallow after a major storm caused it to fill with sand over the winter months, according to the province.
During low tide the water is less than a metre deep — about two feet — and there were worries someone could get hurt if they decided to jump in, said Matthew MacKay, minister of tourism at the time.
The province said it will continue work to dredge the channel and engineers will create a plan to fix the wharf next week, but until that plan is finished it's unclear how long the repairs will take to complete.
