Guards to be posted at Basin Head to prevent jumps and dives

A short-term ban on jumping and diving into the channel at Basin Head Provincial Park has turned into a season-long prohibition.

Starting Friday, the Prince Edward Island government says security guards will be stationed at the popular Basin Head wharf and bridge to "monitor the wharf and inform beachgoers of the ban."

A government news release said "extremely shallow water" is to blame for the action at the park east of Souris on the province's northeast tip.

"Dredging was done to correct the channel at Basin Head in late June," said the release, issued Wednesday. "However, the channel has become shallow again with some areas being only three feet [1 metre] deep."

Last May, barriers were put up to prevent jumping and diving from the wharf when water levels were too low. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The jumping and diving ban takes effect immediately and will stay in effect for the duration of the 2020 summer season.

Prominent signs already warn swimmers about jumping and diving into the water at Basin Head, but are routinely ignored.

Basin Head consistently appears on lists of the best beaches on Prince Edward Island. As as well as the channel leading from the harbour to the open ocean, it boasts "singing sands" and is located next to the Basin Head Fisheries Museum, situated on a nearby bluff.

