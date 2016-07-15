Guards to be posted at Basin Head to prevent jumps and dives
Water too shallow, P.E.I. government warns
A short-term ban on jumping and diving into the channel at Basin Head Provincial Park has turned into a season-long prohibition.
Starting Friday, the Prince Edward Island government says security guards will be stationed at the popular Basin Head wharf and bridge to "monitor the wharf and inform beachgoers of the ban."
A government news release said "extremely shallow water" is to blame for the action at the park east of Souris on the province's northeast tip.
"Dredging was done to correct the channel at Basin Head in late June," said the release, issued Wednesday. "However, the channel has become shallow again with some areas being only three feet [1 metre] deep."
The jumping and diving ban takes effect immediately and will stay in effect for the duration of the 2020 summer season.
Prominent signs already warn swimmers about jumping and diving into the water at Basin Head, but are routinely ignored.
Basin Head consistently appears on lists of the best beaches on Prince Edward Island. As as well as the channel leading from the harbour to the open ocean, it boasts "singing sands" and is located next to the Basin Head Fisheries Museum, situated on a nearby bluff.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.