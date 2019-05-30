Basin Head barrier is not permanent, says tourism minister

Summer days are just around the corner on P.E.I. and for years Islanders and tourists alike have flocked to the famous singing sands in Basin Head Provincial Park near Souris and took a leap in the water.

This week some Islanders were surprised to see a barrier at the Basin Head wharf — a six foot barrier to be exact.

But tourism minister, Matthew MacKay, said the fence won't be sticking around for the summer.

"We sent a diver out there a couple days ago to do his annual inspection of the depth of the water and the water levels have dropped significantly."

Social media users voiced their displeasure with the government's lack of consulting or notifying the public before the barrier was put up.

Had to act quick

But MacKay said his department had to act quick.

During low tide, there is only about two feet of water and there were worries someone could get hurt if they decided to jump off, he said.

"It was just too shallow, so we said 'we have to do something with this right away before the season started.'"

He said the fence will be coming down once dredging can take place and the goal is to have it out of the way by the time tourists start to arrive.

"We've got every department working on it right now. I know DFO is doing whatever they can to do it."

We just can't afford to have that closed for the summer. — Matthew MacKay

MacKay said the public should have been aware of the work.

"The only thing that should have happened yesterday that obviously didn't was a sign should've went up with without explaining what took place. Which I'm guessing they're coming today."

MacKay said the whole situation happened in a short 24 hours, the department had to act quick and didn't have time to alert the public.

He said it is a number one priority to get the barrier down and dredging finished.

"We just can't afford to have that closed for the summer. We're going to do what we can to get it back open."

