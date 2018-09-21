Former Summerside Mayor Basil Stewart seeks re-election

Former Summerside Mayor Basil Stewart is hoping for a comeback this fall.

On Friday, Stewart — who was the city's mayor for 29 years from 1985 to 2014 — announced he was going to be running again for mayor and said he will begin canvassing starting this weekend.

Stewart said he only started thinking of running again over the last three or four months as people began urging him to return to politics.

"Well, a lot of people asked me over the last couple of months to run for mayor," he said. "I certainly thank the present mayor and council for their work but I feel with my 29 years experience that I can still do some great things for our great little city of Summerside."

'It's exciting times in the western capital'

In terms of what he'd like to see happen for the city, Stewart said he wants to see a new fire hall and for electrical, tax and utility rates to drop.

"It's exciting times in the western capital," he said.

"I'm looking forward to it and I'll be a strong voice for what's happening in Summerside."

The former mayor had a recent health scare but said "I feel great, I'm down 100 pounds and ready to walk for the next couple months."

Stewart lost in the last municipal election to current mayor Bill Martin.

Martin said he will not be re-offering in the election this fall.

More P.E.I. news