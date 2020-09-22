Summerside mayor says city not willing to see any erosion of surgical services

The mayor of Summerside is determined to ensure that emergency surgical services continue at the Prince County Hospital.

There is currently a shortage of surgeons there and it resulted in a temporary diversion of all major trauma cases to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown for four days.

On top of that, one of three general surgeons on staff at the PCH is resigning in June, and another surgeon on a short-term locum contract will also leave the same month.

Mayor Basil Stewart said he's concerned, and trying to gather information and meet with both the province and Health PEI about this.

"We all know the health situation is a provincial government responsibility, but having said that the hospital is in Summerside," he said.

"With our population from Crapaud west in the vicinity of 50,000, there's just no way in a million years that we are going to settle for our surgery department to be moved away from Summerside."

'Difficult time for the hospital'

Stewart said he's arranging meetings with Minister of Health Ernie Hudson, as well as Health PEI acting CEO Dr. Michael Gardam and the CEO of the Prince County Hospital.

He's optimistic they can come to a solution.

"Things can be worked out with some meetings and discussions," he said.

"It's a difficult time for the hospital, we got great staff there and apparently some wrinkles got to get ironed out."

