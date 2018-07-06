Basil Stewart becomes member of Order of Canada

P.E.I.'s longest-serving mayor is now a member of the Order of Canada.

Basil Stewart was invested into the order during a ceremony in Quebec City on Thursday.

Stewart was the mayor of Summerside for 29 years, from 1985 to 2014.

While in office Stewart saw the city through many changes including the closure of CFB Summerside, the building of the tax processing centre and Credit Union Place, Summerside's amalgamation with surrounding areas and the redevelopment of the seawall into Green's Shore.

'Economic vitality and growth'

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette congratulated Stewart and presented him with a lapel pin during the ceremony.

Payette congratulates Stewart after his induction Thursday in Quebec City. (CBC)

"Basil Stewart's leadership has contributed to the economic vitality and growth of both his community and province," read his official citation.

"He oversaw the successful establishment and expansion of new businesses and infrastructure in Summerside, a legacy for generations to come."

Stewart was the lone Islander of 27 people honoured Thursday.

He currently serves on the board of the National Capital Commission.

He recently opened a Dixie Lee restaurant in Summerside with his son, Major.

More P.E.I. news