Islanders urge federal government to fund basic income as cost of living soars

About 40 people gathered in downtown Charlottetown Friday to urge the federal government to fund a basic income for Islanders.

As they gathered outside the Coles building, demonstrators encouraged passers-by to sign a petition in support of a universal basic income, which has been discussed on P.E.I. for years.

While the idea has support from all the parties, provincial governments have said they can't move on a livable income program without funding from Ottawa.

"Obviously the ideal would be to have both groups come together, the federal and provincial governments, to be able to support this. Because that's going to be able to make it the most successful. But if the feds won't come on board, then we'll definitely be pressuring the provincial government," said Michelle Neill, leader of the P.E.I. NDP and rally organizer.

NDP member Kevin Trainor collects signatures from Rose Mary and Gerard Gallant. The NDP organized a rally on Friday to put pressure on the federal government to fund a basic income for Islanders. (Kerry Campbell/CBC)

"It's about helping people live a dignified life and that's what we need here on P.E.I.," she said.

Neill says recent inflation has made many Islanders' financial situation worse than it was when the motion was first past.

She said there's a growing number of people who are unhoused, or barely making enough to pay rent.

Cost estimated at $260 million

Barb Ramsay, MLA for Summerside-South Drive and Minister of Social Development and Seniors, said her government is still committed to implementing a basic income.

"We are still committed to implementing a Basic Income Guarantee in P.E.I. [to] enhance P.E.I.'s serious commitment to anti-poverty measures," said Ramsay in a written statement. "We are working to bring this type of program forward within the next four years."

But, she said, it cannot be done without the help of the federal government.

In 2020, the Special Committee on Poverty in P.E.I., an all-party committee of the legislature, urged the province to begin immediate negotiations with the federal government to help fund a basic income guarantee program.

That committee estimated the program would cost about $260 million a year.