Baseball P.E.I. forced to postpone games

A shortage of available umpires for Baseball P.E.I. leagues has caused some games to be postponed.

The organization has been forced to postpone three games so far this season. Postponed games will eventually be rescheduled if an umpire is found — if not, Baseball P.E.I. will be forced to cancel the game, said Executive Director Randy Byrne.

Currently the league has 70 registered umpires, Byrne said, but the league needs between 100 and 110.

The shortage is not an unusual occurrence for Baseball P.E.I. In the past, the organization has had issues recruiting and retaining umpires, said Byrne. Although, this year's number of registered umpires is much lower.

"That would be a drop of 45 umpires from last year," said Byrne.

All leagues are affected by the shortage and Baseball P.E.I. is hoping that current players will take advantage of the opportunity and become an umpire.

"For younger players, or people involved in baseball, it's a chance to be at the ball field a little more and make a little extra money," said Byrne.

It's not the easiest job in the world ... it definitely takes a person with a different mindset to be able to do it and enjoy it. — Randy Byrne, executive director of Baseball P.E.I.

Baseball P.E.I. also hopes parents of players will step up to the plate and become umpires.

"We have a lot of parents who have, you know, one, two, three, maybe more children at the ball field and they're there already and they have a great knowledge of the game," he said.

Prospective umpires don't need to be well-versed in the rules of the game or be avid baseball fans to apply.

As long as applicants are above 12 years old, willing to attend a clinic put on by the P.E.I. Baseball Umpires Association and do a bit of homework themselves, anyone is welcome.

Tough job

The umpire position is a paid one, but Byrne said there are several reasons they have difficulties attracting people to the job.

Some of the difficulty has to do with the nature of the job itself, said Byrne

"It's not the easiest job in the world. You're making judgment calls all the time. Occasionally you do have players or coaches who challenge that, it definitely takes a person with a different mindset to be able to do it and enjoy it," he said.

Participants of the 2019 P.E.I. Baseball Umpire Association clinic. (Submitted by P.E.I. Baseball Umpires Association)

It's not as consistent week to week as some other part-time jobs Islanders could get over the summer because umpires could referee multiple games a week, or just one, said Byrne.

Anyone interested in becoming an umpire with Baseball P.E.I. is encouraged to contact the P.E.I. Baseball Umpires Association.

