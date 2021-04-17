Baseball restrictions on P.E.I. will be eased this season

Some of the COVID-19 restrictions that were in place last year for baseball on P.E.I. have been eased a bit for the upcoming season.

Randy Byrne, executive director of Baseball P.E.I., said one of the changes will be the positioning of the umpires. The umpire calling balls and strikes was positioned behind the pitcher last year, but will go back behind the plate this year.

"So that'll be a change, kind of an easing per say. And there will be opportunities, for example, for teams on the Island as of right now to have tournaments."

There will be limits on the number of teams that can play each other on a given day.

With an approved operational plan from the Chief Public Health Office, Byrne said there can be up to three cohorts of 50 people at ball fields.

He's hoping restrictions can be eased further later in the summer if the situation with COVID-19 improves.

The season begins in late May.

