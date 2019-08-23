Barn adds 'wow' factor to Victoria Playhouse fundraiser
'It's amazing sometimes to see the reaction of people when they come in'
In a barn just outside of Crapaud, P.E.I., you won't find cattle, horses or goats.
What you will find are rows of plush red theatre seats from the Confederation Centre, acoustic tiles on the wall and a disco ball attached to a wagon wheel hanging from the ceiling.
It's a private venue known as the Barn Floor and it's the site of an annual fundraiser for the Victoria Playhouse.
Charlie Sherren said the venue came together when he started cleaning up the barn after he retired from the cattle business a few years ago.
"It's amazing sometimes to see the reaction of people when they come in," he said. "There's one word that I hear quite often, I hear it over and over when I open the door and people step through the door, it's like 'Wow.'"
You never know, there might be a surprise guest stepping on at the last minute.— Emily Smith, Victoria Playhouse
Sherren said he holds parties in the barn for family and friends — birthdays, anniversaries, retirements, even a citizenship party for his neighbours.
"It's an extension, I guess, of what some people might call their rec room in the basement. It just happens to be in the barn and you have to go across the yard to get to it."
Saturday from 2-4 p.m., musicians will be performing in support of Victoria Playhouse. Nils Ling will be the MC, and the lineup includes John Connolly, Megan Ellands, Allison Giggey and the Stanley Brothers — who are actually father and son, Malcolm and Michael.
"You never know, there might be a surprise guest stepping on at the last minute. It's kind of a casual jam that way," said Emily Smith, executive director of the Victoria Playhouse.
Smith said as a non-profit theatre company, fundraisers are "integral to our continuing existence."
Sherren Farm is located at 734 Route 13 in Crapaud. There will also be a barbecue.
Admission is by donation.
With files from Mainstreet P.E.I.
