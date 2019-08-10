Firefighters respond to barn blaze in Ebenezer

New Glasgow fire department officials responded to a large barn fire in Ebenezer, P.E.I., late Saturday afternoon.

Route 224 was closed while power was cut to the barn, but has been reopened.

The New Glasgow fire chief said no one was hurt and no animals were in the building at the time because the barn was being used for hay.

Erma Wideman owns the property along with her husband, Murray. She said she was just getting ready for supper when she heard thunder and looked out the window.

"Then I saw the barn burning," she said.

She said someone along the road called in the fire.

Wideman said she noticed the fire around 5:45 p.m. but it was likely burning beforehand.

"It was just a small old barn," she said. "I'm just glad there was nobody in there and it was just our barn."

She said the only real loss was the hay and she is grateful it wasn't her house on fire.

The North River and New London fire departments also responded.

Fire officials had the fire under control by early evening.

Fire in Ebenezer, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEI</a> following a thunderstorm. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCPEI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCPEI</a> <a href="https://t.co/CNrZXcsteM">pic.twitter.com/CNrZXcsteM</a> —@EmilyYounie

More P.E.I. news