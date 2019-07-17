Crackdown finds banned barbecues at 144 P.E.I. apartment buildings

It was an explosion that woke Loyola Griffin from a deep sleep that night.

"Like a bomb going off," he said. "I'll never forget that noise."

When he looked out his bedroom window, "it was just red. I was terrified."

Griffin's second floor apartment was right above where a barbecue propane tank had exploded, ignited by a fire in black landscaping mulch beside the building, and accelerated dramatically when it connected with the ground floor propane tank.

Fire inspectors found several propane tanks after a fire destroyed an apartment building in Charlottetown in 2019. Fire started in landscaping mulch and accelerated when it connected with a propane tank on a balcony. (CBC News)

Griffin pulled on some shorts, ran into the hallway, pulled the fire alarm and banged on his neighbours' doors, yelling "Fire! Fire! Get out!"

Fortunately everyone got out safely.

But the quick-spreading fire destroyed the three-storey building on Harley Street in Charlottetown in July 2019 and displaced all 52 residents. Most lost close to everything they owned.

Loyola Griffin stands by the apartment building built to replace the one that burned down. A propane tank exploded in July 2019, waking him from a deep sleep the night of the fire. He ran into the hall, pulled the fire alarm and banged on his neighbours' doors, yelling 'Fire! Fire! Get out!' (Sally Pitt/CBC)

Banned barbecues

In the days following the fire, inspectors visited apartment buildings in the province's largest centres to crack down on barbecues on apartment balconies, which are not permitted on P.E.I. — that includes propane and charcoal barbecues, and electric grills.

A CBC News investigation has found there were 144 Hazard Compliance Orders issued to apartment buildings on P.E.I. for banned barbecues on balconies.

According to records obtained through a Freedom of Information Request filed by CBC News, more than 53 buildings in Charlottetown had unapproved barbecues on their balconies. Some buildings on the same street with the same owner were issued one violation, so the number of buildings in violation could've been higher.

"A lot of people weren't aware of it," said Charlottetown Fire Inspector Winston Bryan, who was surprised to find so many tenants with barbecues.

Fire crews respond to at least one barbecue fire a year, said Bryan, and usually it's because it hasn't been cleaned or well-maintained.

Residents of the apartment at 10 Harley St. in Charlottetown look on as fire destroys their building and much of what they owned in July 2019. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Province-wide problem

In addition to the 53 buildings in Charlottetown, provincial fire inspectors found another 91 buildings with barbecue infractions in Summerside, Stratford, Cornwall, and Montague in 2019-20.

All the buildings complied with written orders from the fire services by removing the barbecues within weeks, said officials.

Inspectors were enforcing the rule before the fire on Harley Street, but after it happened it became a priority to address widely right away, Bryan said. Since the crackdown inspectors still find some barbecues on balconies, but the number has decreased.

"Some like to have their barbecues on their deck and that's understandable," he said. "But the code is the code."

Charlottetown Fire Inspector Winston Bryan was surprised to find so many apartment tenants were unaware that barbecues were prohibited. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Charlottetown's Fire Prevention Bylaw and the P.E.I. Fire Marshall's Office (FMO) do allow some barbecues on balconies, if they have a direct propane feed with approved shut-offs. Propane tanks are banned from balconies or anywhere inside buildings.

Bryan recommends any tenant thinking of getting a barbecue check with the fire department first.

Both Charlottetown and provincial officials recommend mulch — which was the ignitiion site for the Harley Street fire — be placed at least half-a-metre away from a building, which is an industry standard.

No national rules

Nationally, though, there are no fire rules covering barbecues on apartment balconies or mulch around buildings. According to the National Research Council of Canada, it's up to the individual provinces and territories to set those rules, along with "the design and construction of new homes and buildings, as well as the maintenance and operation of fire safety systems."

What P.E.I. fire inspectors check to keep residents safe CBC News PEI 1:57 A Prince Edward Island fire inspector walks us through a building with an eye out for small things that could pose big perils. 1:57

In the Atlantic region, New Brunswick is the only other province where propane barbecue tanks are explicitly banned on balconies. Like P.E.I. barbecues must be installed in New Brunswick according to manufacturer instructions. Sprinkler systems are required if a building is more than three stories. And while mulch isn't banned, it is recommended that it be at least a metre from buildings.

In Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador, there are no provincial rules banning barbecues, however tenants are expected to follow manufacturer instructions on distances between a barbecue and a building. In both those provinces a municipality, apartment owner or insurance company can ban them.

Fire patterns revealed the origin of the fire to have been the mulch in the back corner of the building. The apartment building was deemed to be a total loss. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

100s of violations

The barbecue infractions were among hundreds of Hazard Compliance Orders inspectors in Charlottetown issued to apartments, hotels, restaurants, day cares, schools, seniors homes, and businesses.

The Freedom of Information Request netted piles of reports on fire violations in the city in 2019, resulting in at least 339 orders at 149 buildings.

Violations included missed fire and sprinkler system inspections, lack of emergency lighting, disconnected smoke alarms, and fire doors wedged open.

Most problems were fixed within a couple of months, but others required repeat visits by inspectors.

A barbecue remains on the balcony of an apartment building that was destroyed by fire in 2019. (CBC News)

Those involved a lack of a fire escape, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, fire alarms, emergency lighting, or windows large enough to escape through in a fire.

Other cases took close to a year to resolve. And in one case, involving an inn in Charlottetown, Hazardous Compliance Orders were still outstanding more than a-year-and-a-half after they were issued, and required repeat visits to the buildings to press the owner to fix the problems. That inn now has a new owner and the work has been done, said Bryan.

30 days to fix problems

When Charlottetown inspectors issue a Hazard Compliance Order, the owner has 30 days to fix the problem.

However, Bryan said some materials take longer to order and some jobs longer to get done. So inspectors will ask the owner to provide a work order and submit a schedule to show that they have a plan to get the work done, and have procedures in place to offset any potential hazard and protect occupants.

"We want that down on paper so we can have that on file, that we can follow up on it," said Bryan.

"We will watch it, reinspect it, see what the progress is, and we will not hinder any safety with anyone," he said.

The fire inspector visits the apartment of building superintendent Dot Campbell to make sure her smoke alarm is hooked up and working. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Any owners who don't co-operate can be fined $500 after the first week over a deadline, another $1,000 after the second week, and an additional $1,500 for every week after that.

Fines are handed out two or three times a year, said Bryan.

Bryan says he's not surprised by the hundreds of violations found during inspections and although some are "very serious … some could be very, very minor."

Shutting down a business, or emptying an apartment is a last resort, said Bryan. "We want to work within our community."

Fire inspector Winston Bryan goes over the Chesapeake Haven's fire safety plan with building manager Melody McInnis. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Inspectors did evacuate a three-storey apartment in February, evicting tenants after four years of trying to get the owner to make necessary repairs.

Fire officials said there were extensive fire code violations throughout the building, including the inability of tenants to get out safely if there was a fire.

"It was an unsafe environment," said Bryan. "It still wasn't getting addressed and we had basically no choice but for the safety of that occupant."

Annoying alarms and wooden wedges

One of the most common problems he sees is when apartment tenants disconnect their fire alarms, because they find it annoying if they are set off by burnt toast, or steam in the kitchen.

Bryan checks the threads on a hook up for fire hoses inside the stairwell of the Chesapeake Haven. If there's a fire, crews can connect their hoses to the interior water system that also supplies the sprinklers. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

"Leave the smoke alarms alone," said Bryan. "That smoke alarm is the cheapest life saving device that you could put in your home or in your apartment. So respect it and keep it there."

If a tenant has problems with their smoke alarm, Bryan recommends they contact their landlord.

Another common violation: fire doors propped open with wooden wedges. Fire doors need to be closed if there's a fire to keep it from spreading through a building, he said.

"We've got quite a collection of wooden wedges," said Bryan, "which is a no-no."

McInnis tells Bryan tenants are told they can personalize the entrance to their apartments, but nothing can extend into the hallway, so it's clear of clutter in an emergency. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Grease-laden vapours

In restaurants, grease-laden vapours in kitchen exhaust systems were a regular occurrence, prompting orders in 16 of the 36 restaurants in Charlottetown that were cited for violations.

Busy restaurants should clean them every three months and get them inspected, said Bryan.

"It's a little bit of education, getting out there and talking to the owners and providing the proper information. We find it very successful," he said.

Fire inspector Winston Byran looks at the sprinkler system for an apartment building. He says it's important to have the different zones labelled. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Other common issues in restaurants were lack of fire extinguishers and out-of-date inspections for them and sprinkler systems.

Charlottetown fire inspectors found issues with nine nursing homes and assisted care facilities, such as open fire doors, a lack of emergency lighting and fire alarms.

Bryan works with business owners to help them put fire safety plans in place, and his office offers training on fire drills and how to use a fire extinguisher.

"We'll come and observe, put our input in, help out in any way," he said.

'A really great team approach'

While initially the idea of an inspector roaming her building looking for problems seemed intimidating, Melody McInnis now sees it as a bonus.

'It's a good feeling at the end of the day to know that you are providing a safe place,' says Melody McInnis, property manager for Chesapeake residences in Charlottetown and Summerside. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

"It's always so helpful. I feel so much better afterward, knowing everything is covered," said McInnis, property manager of four Chesapeake residences in Charlottetown and Summerside, each with between 30 and 60 units.

During Bryan's annual inspections, McInnis says she learns something new about fire prevention every time, such as the need to keep sprinkler heads free of paint, and that fire extinguishers need to be mounted five feet above floor level.

"It's turned into a really great team approach," said McInnis.

"It makes me know that I am providing the safest building possible and I think our tenants feel that as well. So it's a good feeling at the end of the day to know that you are providing a safe place."

Across the province

The P.E.I. Fire Marshall's Office inspects about 550 buildings a year, including day cares and kindergartens, apartments, nursing homes, and all government buildings — and here too, most inspections turn up some violations.

The FMO has started doing annual inspections of day cares and kindergartens, instead of every three years, after a recommendation for the change from P.E.I.'s Auditor General.

Businesses, apartments and industry are inspected on request, or if there is a complaint.

Building owners have 15 days to fix a problem or ask for an extension. The FMO fines one or two owners a year for failing to do that — fines range from $200 to $5,000.

The office said most property owners do comply when they're issued an order, as they're told their insurance rates will go up if there is a fire, and if a fire results in a death or serious injury the owner could be charged criminally with arson by negligence.

Fire doors are easy to open in an emergency. People can just press on the handle to open them rather than trying to turn a handle. They also close automatically, which is important, as it helps contain a fire and prevent it from spreading. (Sally Pitt/CBC)

Fire safety changes

Killam Properties rebuilt its apartment building on Harley Street after the fire. It's four storeys now, so required to have sprinkler system. Killam took extra steps though, installing sprinklers on the balconies, and small stones have replaced the landscaping mulch.

Loyola Griffin said he lost just about everything in the fire.

He's now living in another Killam property beside his former building, along with many of his former neighbours.

"I've got such a great group of people to live with," said Griffin.

Loyola Griffin looks at the new apartment building that replaced the one destroyed by fire. It started on a ground floor balcony close to where he's standing. Small stones have replaced the black landscaping mulch that used to surround the building. (Kirk Pennell/CBC)

While some of his neighbours may consider him a hero, he said he did what anyone would do.

All his neighbours look out for one another, he said, as became clear the night of the fire.

"We're all the best of friends."

