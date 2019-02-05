Man in drunken bar fight must pay woman's $9K dental bill, spend 45 days in jail

A man who swung a beer bottle during a bar fight last fall has been ordered by the court to pay a hefty dental bill for a bystander who was injured.

Ivor Connor Boswall, 22, of Dunstaffnage, P.E.I., got into a drunken fight inside a bar on Kent Street in Charlottetown with another man last September.

At Boswall's sentencing Tuesday in provincial court in Charlottetown, court heard he swung or threw the bottle and unintentionally hit a woman in the mouth. The woman was a friend of the man Boswall was fighting.

'Hardly remembers' the incident

The woman's dental bills come to $8,884.70. She lost a tooth and needed stitches.

I've seen several cases of good people going out to bars and doing stupid things. — Judge John Douglas

Crown prosecutor Lisa Goulden told court Boswall was "very intoxicated and hardly remembers portions of what happened ... to his credit he pleaded guilty early and is very remorseful."

Boswall pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm and told court he is sorry.

"I am willing to take the consequences, whatever they are," Boswall told court before Judge John Douglas handed down his sentence.

'Serious problem in Charlottetown'

Defence lawyer Jared Kelly told court his client is a graduate of Holland College and is employed as a carpenter, with a good work record.

'Good people often do stupid things,' says P.E.I. Provincial Court Judge John Douglas. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"Good people often do stupid things," said Douglas. "Sometimes those stupid things cause great harm, as in this case."

"I've seen several cases of good people going out to bars and doing stupid things," Douglas added. "It's a serious problem in Charlottetown."

In addition to paying the woman's dental bills, the judge sentenced Boswall to 45 days in jail. He'll serve it on weekends, allowing him to keep his job.

