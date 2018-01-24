Bannister pleads guilty at court martial for sexual comments

Retired Canadian Forces captain Todd Bannister has pleaded guilty at a court martial to charges in connection with making sexual comments to a female cadet in Charlottetown.

Bannister was acquitted in February 2018, but a new trial was ordered on appeal to the Court Martial Appeal Court of Canada in May of last year.

He was accused of making inappropriate sexual comments to a cadet, suggesting they have sex together, while he was commander of the cadet corps in Charlottetown.

The charges involved two separate incidents. One was between November 2012 and March 2013, and the second was in 2015.

Bannister faced four charges in the new trial: two of behaving in a disgraceful manner and two of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline. He pleaded guilty to the two charges of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline.

The prosecutor withdrew the two charges of disgraceful behaviour.

More P.E.I. news