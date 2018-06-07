Post-Dorian, the Island Nature Trust wants to know what happened to bank swallows

P.E.I.'s Island Nature Trust is planning a survey of bank swallows, birds that nest in sand dunes along the beach, and it needs some help.

The last survey of bank swallows was done in 2013. The Canadian Wildlife Service is looking for more up-to-date information and the Island Nature Trust offered to help, says trust executive director Megan Harris.

"We do know that hurricane Dorian had a fairly significant impact," said Harris.

"I think that was after the majority of bank swallows had left for the year, so they will be coming back now and coming back to potentially no cavities, where they had cavities before that they would be nesting in."

An examination of known nesting sites in September found many destroyed, she said. The birds can adapt, but it does set them back in getting nests going and eggs hatched.

Missing volunteers

Island Nature Trust is looking for volunteers to help with the survey.

Many of the trust's volunteers are summer residents, Harris said, and pandemic restrictions may prevent them from coming to the Island this year.

A volunteer shortage is just one of the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has presented.

"Most of the time we are working alone. In a normal year, we would have a policy of never working alone, just for safety reasons," said Harris.

That brings higher costs, because no carpooling means double the mileage if two volunteers go to work in the same place.

At the same time, fundraising is down. A regular fundraiser at the liquor store in April was cancelled because the liquor stores were effectively closed. Harris said she doesn't know if a planned fundraising dinner in the fall will be possible.

Those two events usually raise about $40,000, funds that are matched by the federal government.

Under the current limitations, some of the work planned by the Island Nature Trust for this year will not get done, she said.

