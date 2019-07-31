BB gun dropped at bank leads to multiple charges

A 40-year old woman faces a number of charges following an incident inside the ATM area of the Bank of Montreal at the Charlottetown Mall, say Charlottetown police.

Police were called to the BMO location shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday, after getting reports of a person carrying a firearm near the ATM area. Police say someone saw what looked like a gun fall out of a woman's bag.

The bank was closed at the time and the suspect was outside the mall when she was arrested. Police said they found a plastic handgun for shooting BBs, and evidence of criminal activity.

"The reason the woman, allegedly, went to the bank in the first place was to commit a fraud in relation to the ATM by depositing fraud cheques into her account," said Deputy police Chief Brad MacConnell.

"The presence of the firearm was alarming to everyone that saw it and resulted in us being called, but there was no altercation between the accused and any other persons."

The woman has been charged with fraud under $5,000, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

The woman was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in provincial court to face the charges Nov. 4.

