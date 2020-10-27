P.E.I. wildlife officials seeking leads on who shot bald eagle

A bald eagle found wounded on the weekend is getting treatment at the Atlantic Veterinary College in Charlottetown.

The injured raptor was found in the York/Covehead Road area on Saturday.

An examination that included a radiograph showed it had been shot.

Provincial conservation officers have issued an appeal for anyone who knows anything about how the eagle came to be wounded to come forward.

The number of the Charlottetown office is (902) 368-4884.

Wildlife officials estimate there are about 65 breeding pairs of bald eagles on Prince Edward Island, with an unknown number of juveniles. The population has been steadily increasing since the 1980s.

