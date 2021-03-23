Skip to Main Content
PEI·Video

P.E.I. man captures on-ice battle between Canada goose and bald eagle

A P.E.I. photographer who recently captured a standoff between a Canada goose and a bald eagle on the ice of the West River is still marvelling at his luck.

'It was quite a scene to witness'

CBC News ·

P.E.I. photographer captures defiant standoff between Canada goose and bald eagle

CBC News PEI

3 hours ago
2:04
Patrick Keefe photographed a dramatic battle between the two, and the 'great determination and courage' it took for this goose to survive. 2:04

A dark object on the ice was what captured the attention of photographer Patrick Keefe.

Nestled between trees on the bank of Prince Edward Island's West River, Keefe whipped out his camera, watching through his lens as the object came into focus as a bald eagle.

There had been a battle, Keefe realized — sprawled beneath the raptor's sharp talons was a Canada goose.

"I thought the goose had already expired and [I] was taking some photos of the eagle about to enjoy his reward," he told CBC News.

A Canada goose. A bald eagle, the emblem of the United States. Who will prevail? (Patrick Keefe)

But then, movement. The goose was alive, and desperate to survive.

"The eagle rose above the goose, hovering eight to 10 feet in the air, and without warning, folded its wings and descended in full assault mode," Keefe wrote on his Instagram account as he posted the photos. 

"Webbed feet and a bill are no match for razor-sharp talons and a hooked beak."

In this image captured by P.E.I. photographer Patrick Keefe, one of a series he posted on his Instagram account @atlnortheast, a bald eagle fights to finish off a Canada goose. (Patrick Keefe)

Or are they? 

In the video in this story, Keefe tells us what happened next.

To see his original photos and read his descriptions, find Keefe on Instagram as @atlnortheast. 

More from CBC P.E.I.

With files from Danny Arsenault

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now