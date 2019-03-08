P.E.I.'s Bailey Smith wins silver at U Sports Track and Field Championships
The third-year UPEI nursing student competed in the 60-metre final
Bailey Smith claimed the silver medal at the U Sports Track and Field Championships in Winnipeg, Man., on Thursday night.
The third-year UPEI nursing student competed in the 60-metre final with a time of 7.498 seconds.
The Mount Stewart native was named track athlete of the year by Atlantic University Sport this season — her second time being awarded the title.
Smith finished second only to the University of Lethbridge's Sandra Latrace who took gold with a time of 7.421 seconds.
May Reynolds of Dalhousie took the bronze with a time of 7.506 seconds.
Here's a look at just how fast Smith makes seven seconds look:
🚺 60m Final<br><br>🥇Sandra Latrace (<a href="https://twitter.com/UofLPronghorns?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UofLPronghorns</a>) 7.42<br>🥈Bailey Smith (<a href="https://twitter.com/UPEIPanthers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UPEIPanthers</a>) 7.49<br>🥉Maya Reynolds (<a href="https://twitter.com/DalTigers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DalTigers</a>) 7.50<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChampSZN?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChampSZN</a> <a href="https://t.co/TtBX8DfiZl">pic.twitter.com/TtBX8DfiZl</a>—@USPORTSTF
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.