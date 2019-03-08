P.E.I.'s Bailey Smith wins silver at U Sports Track and Field Championships

Bailey Smith claimed the silver medal at the U Sports Track and Field Championships in Winnipeg, Man., on Thursday night.

The third-year UPEI nursing student competed in the 60-metre final with a time of 7.498 seconds.

The Mount Stewart native was named track athlete of the year by Atlantic University Sport this season — her second time being awarded the title.

Smith finished second only to the University of Lethbridge's Sandra Latrace who took gold with a time of 7.421 seconds.

May Reynolds of Dalhousie took the bronze with a time of 7.506 seconds.

Here's a look at just how fast Smith makes seven seconds look:

🚺 60m Final<br><br>🥇Sandra Latrace (<a href="https://twitter.com/UofLPronghorns?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UofLPronghorns</a>) 7.42<br>🥈Bailey Smith (<a href="https://twitter.com/UPEIPanthers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UPEIPanthers</a>) 7.49<br>🥉Maya Reynolds (<a href="https://twitter.com/DalTigers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DalTigers</a>) 7.50<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChampSZN?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChampSZN</a> <a href="https://t.co/TtBX8DfiZl">pic.twitter.com/TtBX8DfiZl</a> —@USPORTSTF

