P.E.I. pastor helping to supply water in Bahamas
People collecting water in 19-litre jugs
More than a month after Hurricane Dorian, a P.E.I. pastor is in the Bahamas helping to distribute water there.
Aaron Reimer, with the Island Wesleyan Church in Hampton, is currently in Marsh Harbour in the Abaco Islands volunteering with World Hope International. He's part of a team that's distributing clean water and helping with water filtration.
"People drive in the cars that they can drive into the site with five gallon [19 litres] water jugs. Some of them will show up with one or two or five or 10," said Reimer.
"We'll be filling them up either with chlorinated wash water or reverse-osmosis filtered water that is for drinking. We have to ask them is this for drink or for wash, and make sure that they understand that they're not supposed to drink the wash water. They're still very much concerned about contaminants in that."
Reimer said he is still seeing downed power lines that haven't been fixed and homes that still don't have roofs.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Stephanie Kelly
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.