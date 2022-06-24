Charlottetown police release video of bagel shop break-in suspect
Charlottetown police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who broke into a bagel shop by crawling through an unlocked window.
Man shimmies through drive-through window to gain access
At about 7 p.m. AT on June 14, a man was seen entering The Great Canadian Bagel on University Avenue through the drive-through window.
Video shows the man hoisting himself up to the window and wiggling through, before landing on the other side and walking through the store.
In a release, police said the man took several items from the store and left, walking through a neighbouring parking lot.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-629-4172 or contact PEI Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).