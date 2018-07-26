PEI Bag Company gets funding for new printing press

The PEI Bag Company is getting an infusion of cash that could nearly double its printing capacity according to a release.

The federal and provincial governments are contributing a total of $1.442 million for the purchase of a modern printing press and other upgrades, most of it in repayable funding.

Malpeque MP Wayne Easter and P.E.I. Economic Development Minister Chris Palmer made the announcement Thursday morning at the company's location in Central Bedeque, P.E.I.

More than $1M from province

The new machine is expected to increase production from 25 million printing impressions a year to upwards of 45 million, the release said.

The province gave a repayable contribution of $900,000, along with $142,000 in non-repayable money.

The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency's business development program added $400,000 in repayable funding.

'Improve the quality of printing'

General manager Thane Smallwood said the company serves agriculture and aquaculture customers in Atlantic Canada and the U.S.

"It will allow us to improve the quality of printing, increase printing capacity and open the door for new markets for our packaging products," he said in the release.

Along with an existing flexographic press, the new equipment will help maintain 39 jobs and is expected to create two new ones, the release said.

In business since 1935

The PEI Bag Company was established in 1935 by three entrepreneurs and is still owned by their descendants. It customizes bags for potatoes, fish, shellfish, animal feed, flour and sugar.

The company's roots run deep in rural P.E.I., Easter said in the release.

"Three things remain timeless: creating innovative solutions for the business community, superior customer service and building relationships."

