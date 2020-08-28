P.E.I. schools reopen Tuesday

Many students will be going to school on P.E.I. for the first time on Tuesday.

All 62 P.E.I. public schools were shut down in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The return-to-school plan is a staggered approach. Only students new to the listed schools will start Tuesday. Other elementary, intermediate and high schools on P.E.I. will be welcoming returning students on Wednesday.

Each school has its own operational plan that can be viewed online.

The province's plan relies heavily on keeping students in small groups, called cohorts , to lessen the chances the coronavirus is spread.

Reminders for of mask wearing and physcial distancing are plasted on walls at East Wiltshire Intermediate School in Cornwall, P.E.I. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

Sanitization efforts will be stepped up in classrooms and on buses .

Schools will provide a pre-screening checklist to help parents and guardians decide if a student should go to school if they're not feeling well .

Masks will play a big role and will be mandatory in some situations:

Masks will be required for bus drivers whenever they are not seated, facing forward and driving the bus.

Masks will be required for students in grades 7-12 during transitions — movements between classrooms and when going to washrooms, for example — and emergency procedures.

Masks will be required for staff teaching grades 7-12 during transitions and emergency procedures.

Masks will be required for any visitor to the school during transitions and emergency procedures.

Students and staff at UPEI will also be required to wear non-medical masks in campus buildings.

Schools will also have directional arrows and reminders for physical distancing and wearing masks throughout hallways.

The province also gave the go ahead for some school sports , but teams will compete against squads from no more than two other schools.

The province also has a website answering frequently asked questions parents and guardians may have.

More from CBC P.E.I.