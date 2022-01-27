What happens if a student tests positive — and what else to expect when in-class learning resumes

Parents should expect COVID-19 cases in schools when students return to in-class learning next week, and on Thursday Dr. Heather Morrison and Education Minister Natalie Jameson outlined what will happen when a child tests positive.

Students on P.E.I. will be required to take at home COVID-19 tests on Saturday and again Monday morning before returning to school.

Students will then be required to test three times a week — Monday, Wednesday and Friday — for the next three weeks.

Parents and guardians will be notified if their child tests positive and will be asked to notify the school or the COVID education response team, Morrison said.

Morrison and Jameson were speaking at a news briefing with other education officials outlining the province's back-to-school plans.

Morrison said parents and guardians of kids over 12 will be asked to work with students to notify close contacts directly or inform educational authorities of close contacts.

Children and staff who are close contacts will have to isolate for four days if fully vaccinated or seven days if partially or unvaccinated. They will need to test negative at a clinic before leaving isolation.

What is a close contact?

A close contact is someone who has face to face interaction indoors within six feet of an infected person for at least 10 minutes within a 24-hour period. If they both wore masks, it's not considered a close contact.

Children and staff who are exposed to COVID-19 but not considered close contacts will not be required to self isolate and can continue attending school and activities. They will be asked to monitor for symptoms and test daily for five days using rapid antigen screening tests, which will be provided by schools.

Rapid testing kits will be provided to student and staff. (Louise Martin/CBC)

The education system will post all school-based exposure notifications publicly.

"There will not be an automatic school closure based on a single case," Morrison said.

Most students on P.E.I. have been doing their schoolwork at home since the beginning of the year. Jameson said attendance has been high for remote learning but "in-class learning is the best option for students."

Morrison said social isolation has led to increased screen times and reduced physical activity.

"National reports indicate health-care providers are seeing increased depression, anxiety, eating disorders and delayed development in children and youth," Morrison said.

As of Wednesday, P.E.I. had 2,640 active cases of COVID-19. Morrison said she expects more cases when students return to school, but said it's important to find a balance when easing restrictions.

Every student and staff will receive 10 COVID-19 test kits — five at the initial pickup this week and five others will be sent home with students next week.

Students will also be provided masks and be required to wear them while inside the school, except when eating or drinking or they have received an exemption.

Earlier this month, Jameson said exams for high school students would be cancelled for the term. She said high-stakes education testing would be inappropriate and unfair to students at this time.