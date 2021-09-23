P.E.I. back-to-school plan lacked consultation, says opposition

There was a failure to properly consult with key groups on P.E.I. government's back-to-school plan, such as the teachers' union and the child and youth advocate, the Green Party charges.

The province unveiled its back-to-school pandemic plan two weeks before classes resumed, with provisions for near normal conditions in classrooms. But it had to backtrack, closing some schools for a time and reintroducing some restrictions across the province following a COVID-19 outbreak just a few days into the school year.

On Monday a legislative standing committee heard while the P.E.I. Teachers' Union and the child and youth advocate did get an advance copy of the plan, it came only hours before it was released publically.

Green Party Education critic Steve Howard called that more of a heads up than consultation.

Key groups needed more time to consider the back-to-school plan, says Green Party education critic Steve Howard. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

"There's an entire cohort of unvaccinated children who don't really have any representation within government themselves. They have no body that represents them," said Howard.

"That's why we have a child and youth advocate, and it really surprises me that with so many children in play here in school, that the child and youth advocate was not consulted ahead of time to get their take on the rights of children."

The province is implementing a vaccinate-or-test policy in Island schools for teachers and staff starting Friday. It is also considering whether classrooms without mechanical ventilation should be equipped with portable units to clean the air.

Opposition parties say these are issues should have been sorted out before students returned to class.