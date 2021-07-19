How back to school will look different than it did in 2021

For the first time this year, Island students will be back in the classroom Monday.

It will look a little different for them.

All students will be required to mask all day, except for when they are eating, drinking or participating in some physical activities. That's a change for those in younger grades, who were only required to mask when moving around the school buildings and in certain other circumstances.

Teachers with immunocompromised students in their class might also be wearing additional protective gear, including goggles and face shields.

Students may also notice that their classrooms look a little emptier.

"Unnecessary furniture has been removed from classrooms to support physical distancing," said Education Minister Natalie Jameson during Thursday's education briefing.

Education Minister Natalie Jameson updated parents on P.E.I's back-to-school plans during a Jan. 27 press briefing. (Government of PEI)

Some classrooms may also have had HEPA filters installed since students were last there.

"There are 11 schools that do not currently have the mechanical ventilation system, so we ordered and installed … HEPA filters systems within the classrooms in those schools," said Jameson. "We contracted a specialist to determine sizing and where it should be located."

Buses might have a little more space this week, too.

"I would also ask families who have the means to consider driving their students to and from school rather than sending them on the bus," Jameson said. "It will certainly help minimize the risk of exposure on our buses, especially those buses that transport students from multiple schools."

The education department said there can be sports practices, but no games. There will also be no assemblies in school, unless they are virtual.

What else to expect

The province has provided families with COVID-19 test kits. Five last week, and five more will be sent home with students this week.

Students were to test Saturday and Monday morning before going to school, then again this Wednesday and Friday. The Monday, Wednesday and Friday schedule will last for at least three weeks.

Parents can expect to hear about a new school messenger program this week. Parents will be able to opt in to get information about emergency situations such as school evacuations, accidents, early dismissals or exposures to COVID-19.

And while students will be seeing more of their friends when they head back this week, there was also this caution.

"Students and staff are encouraged to select a small consistent group of friends and colleagues to associate with in school and on buses," said Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

One thing parents and students are unlikely to see anytime soon? A vaccination pass for Island schools.

"That is not being something considered at this time for schools," said Morrison.

Vaccination rates by school are now posted online on the public schools branch website.