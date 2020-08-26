What students and parents should know before school starts on P.E.I.

Students on P.E.I. will start returning to school buildings on Sept. 8. Here are some things you should know before sending your child back to class. The information has been gathered from past CBC News stories and from the Government of P.E.I. website and social media platforms.

What happens if a child gets sick in school?

The Public Schools Branch says each case will be handled individually , but no child will be sent home because they have one symptom of COVID-19. If they start to show symptoms that are not the norm, like excessive tiredness or a fever, you can expect a call, though. Until they can be picked up by a parent or guardian, they will be taken to a "sick room" at the school, where they will be isolated away from other children.

Parents, students and school staff will be asked to screen for any symptoms every morning; anyone feeling unwell should stay home.

What happens if a student tests positive for COVID-19?

Students may return to school 14 days after the date of the positive test and if it has been more than 24 hours since their last symptom — other than a residual cough — occurred.

It's 20 days for students with severe illness or compromised immune systems.

If a student is required to self-isolate, parents or caregivers will need to isolate as well. If feasible, one parent or caregiver could self-isolate with a child in a part of the house or apartment away from other household members.

Anyone who has been identified as a close contact of a case will be asked to get tested and isolate for 14 days from the date of their last exposure to the positive case.

Are masks mandatory in schools?

Non-medical masks will be required in some circumstances, especially where physical distancing cannot be maintained. Students must wear masks on buses, when walking between classes in school hallways and during fire and lockdown drills.

Masks will be available at schools for students who do not have them.

While at school, students should store their masks in a paper or fabric bag with their name on it.

Family members are encouraged to sit together on school buses. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

What safety measures are in place on school buses?

Students are required to wear masks on buses, according to an Aug. 28 statement from the province. Family members are encouraged to sit together on the bus. Where possible, bus routes will be rerouted to minimize ridership and transfers.

Parents are being encouraged to drive their kids to and from school, when possible, to reduce the number of children on any individual school bus.

Will students have access to meal programs?

The six healthy school food pilots that began in January will continue this fall at Kinkora Regional High, Amherst Cove Consolidated, Somerset Consolidated, Ecole Pierre-Chiasson, West Kent Elementary and Montague Regional High.

All other schools will be able to order lunches from local vendors, which will be delivered to schools each day.

Can students participate in extra-curricular activities?

Yes, provided they follow the Chief Public Health Office's guidelines for large organized and multiple gatherings. Student committees are encouraged to plan virtual events as much as possible.

School sports and activities before and after class will be on hold for the beginning of the school year until plans can be finalized.

There will be no out-of-province student travel until further notice.

Physical education, music and other specialty classes will still be offered.

Where can I find each school's operational plan?

Right here.

