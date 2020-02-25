Opposition questions education minister on school bus plan for the fall

Experts are working on a detailed plan for a safe return to Island classrooms in the fall, including how to get students to and from school, says P.E.I.'s minister of education.

Brad Trivers accused Green Party MLA Karla Bernard of "grasping at straws" for suggesting parents and school staff are concerned about a lack of information, such as how school buses will operate under physical distancing guidelines.

Last week, the Department of Education released its back-to-school plans. It said one way to deal with physical distancing on school buses is to reduce overcrowding by adding more buses and routes.

Bernard, who worked in the P.E.I. school system before becoming an MLA, asked how that would be possible, given that there was already a shortage of bus drivers last year. Any new bus drivers must complete a three-week course and exam.

Green Party MLA Karla Bernard says she has heard from parents and staff who are concerned about a lack of information on back-to-school plans. (Province of P.E.I.)

She also noted that some school bus drivers are close to retirement, and may decide to retire earlier given the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Trivers said he has confidence in the Public Schools Branch and the French Language School Board to present a "solid plan."

"We've had people who have been working on this issue for months and months and months now," he said.

"We are going to be successful when it comes to transportation, when it comes to safety, when it comes to pickup, drop off, recess and, most importantly our students' education."

