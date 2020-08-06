P.E.I. school bus drivers say they're ready for challenges of pandemic year

Driving a bus full of kids to school is already a big responsibility, but during a pandemic the job comes with even more challenges.

This week, education officials held meetings with every driver on P.E.I. to go over the new protocols. Those include masks requirements, contact tracing, encouraging family members to sit together and handwashing before and after riding the bus.

Twice a day the buses will be cleaned.

"We'll be cleaning our buses after our morning run, from front to back," said Rob Harding who drives bus route 32, in Stratford and Charlottetown. "All the touched areas, they'll be cleaned and sanitized and then we'll do that again after our afternoon run."

Drivers are also going to have to keep track of who is coming onto the bus.

"As they get on the bus we'll have to keep track of the students' names so if there was ever an outbreak, just like everywhere else, we'll know who's on the bus," Harding said.

Masks required

Harding said his first day back on the road is Tuesday. But because some schools have opted for a staggered start to accommodate new students, he won't know exactly how many passengers will be on his bus until Wednesday.

"Each run will have probably anywhere between 50 to 65 kids. We have a capacity of 72," he said.

"I think the expectation is that parents will be driving some but we've been told to expect a full load and will go accordingly."

(Brian Higgins/CBC)

Because masks are required for students, Harding said drivers have been provided extras in the event a child forgets one.

"If a student does approach the bus or wants to get on the bus without a mask, we're encouraged to take them and just to let the principal of that school know," he said.

"We're trying to make a safe and comforting environment."

'Totally new game'

For safety reasons, drivers do not have to wear masks when the bus is in motion.

"I was glad to hear that," said Leonard Kelly, who's been driving buses in Morell for 41 years.

"People wearing glasses, masks can steam them up pretty badly and that could cause a dangerous — well, you couldn't drive like that."

(CBC)

Loading and unloading will be different this year as well. Kelly said students will enter and exit the bus one grade at a time to help with physical distancing.

"This is a totally new game here," he said.

But despite the changes, Kelly and Harding agree they are prepared for next week and up for the challenge.

"I want parents to know that their kids are going to be safe and we're doing the best we can," said Harding.

"It's not just an on-the-seat-of-your-pants type thing. They've got lots of stuff in place."

