Here are P.E.I.'s top baby names of 2018

Royal names are once again the top baby names on P.E.I. in 2018.

This year, William and Charlotte reclaimed their spots as the most popular names for babies on the Island, according to figures from Vital Statistics.

For the boys, William is once again number one — a crown the Williams haven't held since 2016. Lincoln, Landon, Benjamin and Jack become some of the more popular names chosen by parents. The four were tied for second place.

For the girls, Charlotte has rallied and is the top baby name after falling short of the title in 2016 and 2017. Evelyn took the second spot on the list. It's the first time the Evelyns have cracked the list in recent years.

Liam and Ava, the two most popular names of 2017, didn't crack the top baby names list this year and neither did the 2017 second place names Henry and Elizabeth.

As of Dec. 19, 629 boys and 580 girls were born on P.E.I., for a total of 1,209 births. That's down slightly from 1,237 births by Dec. 20 in 2017.

Here are the top baby names of 2018.

Boys

1. William (9).

2. Lincoln, Landon, Benjamin, Jack (8, tied).

3. Oliver, Emmett, Samuel, James, Thomas (7, tied).

Girls

1. Charlotte (10).

2. Evelyn (7).

3. Isla, Nora, Sophia, Amelia (6, tied).

4. Ivy, Ellie, Claire, Emma, Julia, Lily (5, tied).

